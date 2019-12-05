204 students graduate from HEART Trust Unattached Youth Programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two hundred and four students, yesterday, graduated from the HEART Trust/NTA's National Unattached Youth Programme in Kitson Town, St Catherine.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Chris Tufton shared the news on Twitter earlier today.
According to Tufton, the students who participated in the seven-month programme graduated with qualifications in Housekeeping, Business Administration, General Construction and Web Design.
Tufton said that following the graduation ceremony the students were able to attend a job fair with the Ministry of Labour, HEART and the South East Regional Health Authority, which conducted interviews to create a job bank for future placements.
