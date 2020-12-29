20 new cases of COVID in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,752 while the death toll stands at 298.

The newly reported cases include five males and 15 females with ages ranging from 17 to 52 years.

Of the new cases, eight each were recorded in St James and Trelawny and four in Westmoreland. Nine of the new cases were imported, five were contacts of confirmed cases and six are under investigation.

The country also recorded 46 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,207.

