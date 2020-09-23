20 pounds of ganja seized in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica – In an operation carried out by members of the St James Quick Response team in the parish's capital today, 20 pounds of ganja was seized, several tickets issued, and one man was arrested
The operation, which occurred between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, in areas such as St James Street, King Street, Barnett Lane and West Green, among other communities, was geared at the apprehension of wanted persons, seizure of illegal drugs and substances, along with other breaches.
During the operation four vehicular check points were established and 17 tickets issued for breaches under the Road Traffic Act. An abandoned building was also searched, where two large bags were found containing ganja. Additionally, one man was arrested after he was held with an offensive weapon.
The team also reminded business operators to contact the police if they observe illegal or suspicious activities within their area.
