20 travellers from UK test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Health & Wellness is confirming that 20 passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom on Monday have tested positive for COVID- 19.

These passengers will now be placed in state isolation, along with four of their close contacts, and monitored until they are recovered. Additionally, the 20 positive samples will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic assessment to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19.

The results for two passengers are still pending while some 267 travellers (excluding the four close contacts), who have tested negative for COVID-19, will today be transferred from state to home quarantine. These passengers will be fitted with armbands and be closely monitored by the parish health team and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as they complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home, the ministry said.

Family members are reminded that they must strictly adhere to the infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period, as these persons may still develop symptoms in the next 14 days and transmit the virus to others.

The ministry said that the number of passengers who arrived on Monday totaled 301. Of the 301 passengers, five were in-transit travellers and three were children under 12 years of age, who were not sampled.