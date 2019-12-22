21-y-o Kingston 19 woman missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-one-year-old Afay Gray of Donmair, Kingston 19, has been reported missing since Friday, December 20.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Gray was last seen in the community wearing a multi-coloured dress, multi-coloured tights and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing Gray's whereabouts is being asked to Contact the constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.