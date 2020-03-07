21-y-o St Elizabeth man charged with arson

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A 21-year-old man is booked to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Tuesday, March 10, following his arrest and charge by the Black River Police in relation to an incident that took place on Tuesday, March 3.

Rolando Stewart of Cassibrook district in Maggotty, St Elizabeth is charged with arson, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.

Police say the charges are related to an incident in which it is alleged that Stewart threatened to kill another man with a firearm and burn down his house. He was arrested shortly after the man's house was discovered on fire.