21-y-o Trevaughn Thompson missing since New Year's Eve

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Trevaughn Thompson, 21, of Devon Road, Kingston 10, has been missing since December 31.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, Trevaughn was last seen at home; however, his mode of dress is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trevaughn Thompson is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.