21-y-o Xavier Woolery missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Xavier Woolery otherwise called 'Hawaian Rose', recording artiste of East Avenue, Linstead, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, January 15.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 6:30 am, Woolery was last seen at home wearing a pink shirt, a black shorts and a black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Xavier Woolery is being asked to contact the Linstead police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Xavier Woolery was made available at the time of this publication.