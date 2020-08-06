21-y-o charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following an incident on Verbena Avenue in Kingston, on Tuesday, July 14.

Charged is 21-year-old Densford Catnott otherwise called 'Mossah', of Waltham Park Road in Kingston.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Davion Grant otherwise called 'Deh Deh', of Central Village in St Catherine.

Reports are that Grant was among a group of individuals at a premises when he was approached by Catnott and two other men who opened gunfire hitting him several times. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

An operation was later carried out on Friday, July 24 when Catnott was nabbed. He was subsequently charged with murder on Tuesday, August 4.

Catnott is to appear in court soon.