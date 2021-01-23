21-y-o charged with robbery, assault

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Groves, otherwise called 'Tanto', of George's Valley in Manchester is now facing several charges after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a gun and proceeded to rob him of items and $50,000 in cash.

Groves was charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following the incident which took place on November 12, 2020.

The police said about 8:00 am, the complainant was at home when the accused man pounced upon him and pointed a firearm in his direction. The police said a struggle ensued and the accused allegedly used the firearm to hit the complainant several times in his head. The complainant was then reportedly robbed of cash amounting to $ 50,000 and other personal items.

Following investigations, Groves was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday, January 21.