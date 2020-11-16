21-year-old charged with robbery with aggravation, burglary
ST MARY, Jamaica — The police have charged 21-year-old Shamer Russell with robbery with aggravation and burglary following an incident in his Huddersfield community in St Mary on Monday, October 17.
According to the police, the complainants reported that they were at home in bed when they were awakened around 1:00 pm by two men standing by their bed, armed with knives.
The men reportedly robbed them of money and a cellular phone and escaped.
Russell was arrested on Saturday, November 14 subsequent to a police investigation and was charged following an identification parade.
The police said his accomplice remains at large.
