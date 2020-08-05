21-year-old on gun charges following dispute with ex
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Luke Campbell has been arrested on charges that he reportedly pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend in Adelphi, St James.
According to the police, Campbell was charged with illegal possession of firearm and discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public place following the incident which occurred on Saturday, March 21.
The cops said that about 11:00 am on the day in question, Campbell and his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend had a dispute, during which he pulled a firearm and discharged several rounds.
It is also reported that on July 29, Campbell allegedly sent death threats to his ex, who later reported it to the police.
He was apprehended at home, in Adelphi, St James on Monday, August 2 and charged.
A court date is to be finalised, the police said.
