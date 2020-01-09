$210,000 fine for man transporting ganja through SOE checkpoint

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man who was busted last year at a state of emergency (SOE) checkpoint in Kingston when he attempted to transport 44 pounds of ganja, was fined $210,000 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

Cleon Leslie was charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, and trafficking ganja on October 17, 2019.

Leslie pleaded guilty when the matter was called up, and his attorney Able-Don Foote, during mitigation, told the court that it was the first time the 42-year-old father of four had run-ins with the law.

At the same time, Foote asked chief parish Judge Chester Crooks to have mercy on Leslie who he said is the sole breadwinner of his family.

Foote argued that one of Leslie's children is currently attending dental school and that a custodial sentence would significantly affect her tenure.

An application for the release of the vehicle that Leslie was travelling in at the time of his arrest was also made.

He was subsequently fined $200,000 for trafficking, and $10,000 for possession of ganja. The charge of dealing in ganja was dismissed. The seized vehicle was also ordered to be released due to the lack of connection between the owners and the accused.