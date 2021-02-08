213 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 213 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday pushing the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 17,298.

The death toll remains at 358.

Of the 213 new cases, there were 96 males and 117 females with ages ranging from seven months to 76 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (70), St Catherine (34), St James (24), Manchester (23), St Elizabeth (18), Clarendon (11), Trelawny (10), St Ann (nine), Portland (four), Westmoreland, Hanover (three each), St Thomas and St Mary (two each).

The country also recorded 47 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,318.