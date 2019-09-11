21 Jamaicans evacuated from Great Abaco in The Bahamas, Holness says
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that 21 Jamaicans, who sought refuge from hurricane ravaged Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas, have been evacuated.
Noting thousands of Jamaicans have lived and worked in The Bahamas, Holness said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) had been updated on their situation following the heavy damage done by Hurricane Dorian.
“Thankfully there have been no reports of deaths of Jamaicans as a result of Hurricane Dorian. However, 31 Jamaicans have requested evacuation from the Great Abaco Island, and 21 have been evacuated and housed,” he stated.
Holness said that he has been in contact with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, who has expressed that it is “an extremely difficult period for the people of The Bahamas”.
“Indeed, with the regularity of global events like of this magnitude, now more than ever, we have to be our brother's keeper,” he added.
Holness also noted that Jamaica, as a member of CARICOM, has responsibility as the regional focal point for the North Western Caribbean, including Haiti, Belize, The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
He said that Jamaica has offered practical help to The Bahamas, and a number of key Jamaican agencies are a part of the hurricane response.
Balford Henry
