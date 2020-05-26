21 contacts of COVID-19 positive infirmary employee quarantined

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says 21 close contacts of the employee at the St Ann infirmary who tested positive have been identified and placed under home quarantine.

The minister said they included 12 high-risk members of staff, all of whom have been sampled.

He was speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing this evening.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, moments before, confirmed earlier reports that the worker tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual is currently asymptomatic and has been put in isolation in a Government facility,” Dr Tufton said.

The minister noted that up to yesterday (May 25) all 80 permanent staff members, some visiting staff members, and 106 residents at the infirmary were sampled for the virus. He said the Government will update the country as soon as the results become available.

The minister noted that testing at the island's infirmaries was initiated as part of the Government's overall strategy. He said six of 14 infirmaries islandwide have been tested so far.

