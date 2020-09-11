21 people arrested for not wearing masks, 5 for illegal gaming

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Twenty-one people were yesterday arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, while five men were arrested for illegal gaming during a special operation in Clarendon.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

According to the police, between the hours of 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, a joint police/military operation was conducted in several communities in the division.

The police said during the operation, the individuals, including two women, were found to be in breach of the stipulation for wearing masks in public places and were taken into custody.

Five men who were engaged in illegal gaming activities were also arrested, the police said.