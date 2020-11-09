22-y-o Kimani Small reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Kimani Small of Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine has been missing since Friday, November 6.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:00 am, Small was last seen at home wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans pants and a pair of black boots. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimani Small is asked to contact the Portmore Police Station at (876) 989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kimami Small was available at the time of this publication.