22-y-o St Thomas woman Jasmine Dean goes missing in Papine

ST THOMAS, Jamaica –Twenty-two-year-old Jasmine Dean, of 11 Miles Bull Bay in St Thomas has been reported missing since Thursday, February 27.

Dean is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Mona Police are that Dean was last seen in Papine, Kingston 6, about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone knowing Dean's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.