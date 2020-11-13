22-y-o charged after allegedly beating man with machete

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 22-year-old Tommy Phillips has been charged with wounding with intent after he beat a man with a machete in Comfort Castle, Portland on Monday, November 9.

The police said that about 6:00 am, Phillips was among a group of men who allegedly gained entry to the complainant's home and used a machete to beat him.

The complainant was wounded and had to be treated at the hospital.

Phillips was subsequently arrested by detectives and later charged. His accomplices are yet to be caught.

His court date is being finalised.