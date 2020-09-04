22-y-o charged after stealing handbag
ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Pinnock, a landscaper of Valley Minor, Runaway Bay in St Ann, was arrested and charged with simple robbery following an incident along Minard road, Brown's Town in the parish on Wednesday, September 2.
According to the police, about 9:20 am, a woman was standing beside the roadway, when Pinnock rode up on a motorcycle and demanded her handbag. He allegedly grabbed the bag from her shoulder and rode off.
The police said the woman raised an alarm and an off-duty police officer, who was in the vicinity, responded and chased Pinnock. He was caught and the handbag was retrieved. Pinnock was handed over to the Brown's Town police, who later charged him.
He is to appear in court soon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy