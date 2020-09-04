22-y-o charged after stealing handbag

ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Pinnock, a landscaper of Valley Minor, Runaway Bay in St Ann, was arrested and charged with simple robbery following an incident along Minard road, Brown's Town in the parish on Wednesday, September 2.

According to the police, about 9:20 am, a woman was standing beside the roadway, when Pinnock rode up on a motorcycle and demanded her handbag. He allegedly grabbed the bag from her shoulder and rode off.

The police said the woman raised an alarm and an off-duty police officer, who was in the vicinity, responded and chased Pinnock. He was caught and the handbag was retrieved. Pinnock was handed over to the Brown's Town police, who later charged him.

He is to appear in court soon.