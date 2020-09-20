22-y-o charged with housebreaking, larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man was charged with housebreaking and larceny on Friday, after he was found sitting outside a house with a bag of cement.

Charged is 22-year-old Shavan Morgan, a higgler of the parish.

According to the police, on Monday, September 14, the complainant securely locked her house and left for work. When she returned, she found Morgan sitting on a chair in her yard with a bag of cement in his lap. Upon seeing her, Morgan ran.

The complainant then made checks and realised the front door was broken, the police said.

The incident happened about 7:12 pm.

Morgan was later apprehended and subsequently charged.

He is to appear in court at a later date.