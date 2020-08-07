22-y-o delivery man facing robbery and firearm charges

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A delivery man has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm following an incident along Brussels Avenue, Passagefort in St Catherine on Saturday, June 20.

Charged is 22-year-old Demar Fennell of Happy Garden Close, Portmore.

According to the police, about 5:00 am, the complainant was walking along the roadway when Fennell, along with four other men, approached him and robbed him of cash and personal items.

A report was made to the police and Fennell was arrested during an operation on Tuesday, July 21.

He is to appear in court soon.