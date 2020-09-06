22-y-o man goes missing outside friend's house
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Ricardo Williams of Curatoe Hill, Clarendon has been reported missing since Saturday, August 29.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with plaited hair.
Reports from the May Pen police are that about 10:00 pm, Williams was at a friend's home when he heard noises outside. He was sent to make checks and has not been seen since.
The police said when last seen, he was wearing a multi-coloured underpants.
A search of the area by police and citizens has not revealed his whereabouts.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Williams is being asked to contact the May Pen Police Station at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy