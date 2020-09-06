22-y-o man goes missing outside friend's house

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Ricardo Williams of Curatoe Hill, Clarendon has been reported missing since Saturday, August 29.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with plaited hair.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 10:00 pm, Williams was at a friend's home when he heard noises outside. He was sent to make checks and has not been seen since.

The police said when last seen, he was wearing a multi-coloured underpants.

A search of the area by police and citizens has not revealed his whereabouts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Williams is being asked to contact the May Pen Police Station at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.