22-y-o shot dead in eastern Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a 22-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants on Preston Road in eastern Kingston early Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Romario Morrison of Madison Avenue, Kingston 2.

Reports from the Rollington Town police are that residents heard explosions about 8:25 am and found Morrison suffering from gunshot wounds on the roadway.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.