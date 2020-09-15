22-y-old charged for selling Instagram account

ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Ivany Wright is set to appear in the St Ann's Bay Parish Court today to answer to charges of fraudulent conversion.

According to the police, Wright, who is of a St Andrew address, was charged by detectives in St Ann on Sunday in relation to allegations that she conned money from a woman by pretending to sell an Instagram account.

The police said the woman reportedly paid Wright $65,000 for the Instagram account.

However, after handing over the money, Wright allegedly blocked her access to the account and stopped taking the complainant's phone calls.

Lawmen said that during investigations, it was revealed that Wright is also a suspect in at least one other case that is being investigated by detectives in the St Andrew Central Division.

The investigation centres on alleged breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, the police said.