22-year-old man killed in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are probing the murder of a 22-year-old man who was killed by gunmen in Bottom Albion last night.

He has been identified as Shivone Stephens, otherwise called 'Strappy', a construction worker.

Police say about 11:10 pm, residents heard loud explosions and called the cops. On their arrival, Stephens was seen lying on a roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams