22-year-old mechanic facing wounding, gun charges

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old mechanic Ean Newell has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a shooting in Gutterside district, Danvers Pen in St Thomas on Sunday, December 6.

Lawmen said that about 12:30 pm, the complainant was walking home when Newell, armed with a handgun, fired several shots, hitting the complainant, before escaping.

The complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Newell was arrested and charged yesterday following an investigation.

His court date is being finalised.