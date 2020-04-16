22-year-old woman charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Monique Rowe of Lyndhurst Road, Kingston 5 has been charged with murder following an incident that took place in her community on Monday, April 13.

Dead is 21-year-old Joanna Miller.

According to the police about 11:30 am, Miller and Rowe had a dispute during which, Rowe allegedly used a knife to stab Miller.

Miller was taken to hospital by residents where she died while undergoing treatment.

The police said Rowe was taken into custody at the scene and was charged on April 15.

Her court date is being finalised.