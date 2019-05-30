220 small farmers to cultivate plots at Holland Bamboo
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, says that approximately 220 small farmers will be cultivating plots on the 2,400-acre farm to be established at Holland Estate in St. Elizabeth.
Hutchinson, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said that the property will be officially handed over on Monday, June 3.
The minister said that acquisition of the property is another step in the Government's commitment to get lands in the hands of farmers in order to boost agricultural production.
He said that production from the farm will facilitate the reintroduction and strengthening of breakfast and lunch programmes in a number of schools in St Elizabeth.
“What we are looking mainly at is providing fruit juices and breakfast for the children and eliminating the bag juice. Many of the children come to school without breakfast, and we have found that the pilot project that we did some time ago when we had the breakfast programme going, that the attendance increased and the grades of the students also increased,” Hutchinson said.
“So, we are going to be putting that into the schools on a sustainable basis where the children will be able to have a proper breakfast,” he continued.
Students at more than 800 schools across the island are provided with breakfast and/or lunch each week under the Government's national school-feeding programme.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy