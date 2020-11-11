23-y-o Shamary Clarke missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-three-year-old Shamary Clarke of Ferguson Drive, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11 has been missing since Monday.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.
Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that Clarke was last seen at home wearing a navy blue hoodie pull-over with the word 'PUMA' on the front, navy blue shorts, a pair of navy blue Nautica slippers and a red cap. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamary Clarke is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at (876) 997-9372, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
