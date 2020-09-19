23-y-o dies in motorcycle crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 23-year-old man is now dead as a result of injuries he received in a motorcycle collision on New Market Grove main road in St Elizabeth on Thursday, September 17.

He is Andre Carnegie, a labourer of Frazer district, New Market.

The police said that Carnegie was riding a motor cycle when he lost control and collided into an unfinished building. The incident happened about 9:00 pm they said.

Carnegie was pronounced dead at hospital.