23-y-o man charged for St Ann drive-by shooting of two
ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two men in a section of Steer Town in the parish known as 'Gaza', on Wednesday, March 4.
Hodarow Bailey, otherwise called 'Sento', a 23-year-old driver of Windsor Heights in St Ann's Bay has been charged with: wounding with intent with the use of a firearm, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, aiding and abetting, conspiracy, and misprision of a felony.
Reports are that Bailey drove into the community aboard a Honda Stream motor car about 2:45 pm and opened fire hitting two men then made good his escape.
The police were called and the men assisted to hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.
After an investigation Bailey was arrested and charged.
His court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.
