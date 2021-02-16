23-y-o man charged with murder of St Mary farmer

ST MARY, Jamaica — A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a farmer in Gayle, St Mary whose body was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The accused has been identified as Christopher Walters otherwise called 'Chris', of Top Road, Jeffrey Town in the parish.

Dead is 30-year-old Orville Richards of Gayle, also in the parish.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, they received a call informing them of explosions heard and a man seen lying on the roadway. When they arrived, Richards was reportedly seen lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

On Monday, February 8, Walters turned himself in to the police where he was subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.