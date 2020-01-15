23-y-o recording artiste charged with murder in St Andrew
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Shauquelle Clarke, otherwise called 'Quada', a recording artiste of Buff Bay, Portland with murder and arson.
Clarke was charged for the murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019, after he turned himself in to the police accompanied by his attorney on Tuesday, January 14. He was charged following a question and answer session.
Reports are that about 3:45 pm, Williams was allegedly beaten, set ablaze and his house torched by Clarke and others.
Clarke now joins fellow accused 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called 'Grinch', of a Sterling Castle Heights address who was also charged with murder and arson in December 2019.
The court date for Clarke has not yet been finalised, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy