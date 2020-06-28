238 J'cans return from Asia, Europe, Tanzania and UK

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says Jamaicans and dependents from several “far-flung”countries are returning to the island today on a Miracle Flight.

The 238 passengers are returning from China, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, and the United Kingdom.

The minister made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

She thanked the ambassadors and teams including the jamcovid team, diplomatic representatives of relevant countries, airlines and travel agents who made the flight happen.

“Many persons mistakenly think that Jamaica's borders have been the only issue for our nationals overseas, but border closures and travel restrictions still exist globally and commercial flights are irregular. Add small numbers of limited means far apart in each country,” the minister said in a tweet.

“Thanks again to my incredible team and everyone who made this #MiracleFlight a reality. There is always more to be done, but my heart is feeling much lighter this morning as 238 nationals and dependents (including four babies) from far flung countries, are on their way home,” she said.