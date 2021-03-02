239 new COVID-19 cases as Jamaica records 7 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll increased to 432 after seven virus-related deaths were recorded yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, four of the deaths — two men, 84 and 75, and two women 78 and 16 — were residents of Kingston and Andrew. The other deaths were a 83-year-old man from Manchester, 72-year-old woman from Westmoreland and a 61-year-old man from Trelawny. The ministry said two of the deaths were previously classified as under investigation.

The country also recorded 239 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,838.

Of the newly reportedly cases, there were 104 males and 135 females with ages ranging from five months to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (67), Kingston and St Andrew (61), Portland, Clarendon (20 each) St Catherine (19), St James (18), Manchester (13), St Elizabeth (seven), Hanover (six), St Mary (five) and Trelawny (three).

The country also recorded 123 recoveries bringing the total to 13,625.