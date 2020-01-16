24-36 hr delay in restoring water supply to Washington Blvd – NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the restoration of normal supply to the Washington Boulevard area has been impacted by challenges that will delay the completion of the work until 7:00 am Saturday, January 18.
The company said that a leak resulted in significant dislocation of the pipeline, which will require civil works to secure the mains before water distribution can be restarted.
It is estimated that a further 24-36 hours will be required to complete the structures for securing the pipeline, the NWC said.
As a result customers in the affected areas may experience low pressures or no water conditions until full operations, the water supply company added.
Areas include sections of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Patrick City, sections of Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy