24-36 hr delay in restoring water supply to Washington Blvd – NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the restoration of normal supply to the Washington Boulevard area has been impacted by challenges that will delay the completion of the work until 7:00 am Saturday, January 18.

The company said that a leak resulted in significant dislocation of the pipeline, which will require civil works to secure the mains before water distribution can be restarted.

It is estimated that a further 24-36 hours will be required to complete the structures for securing the pipeline, the NWC said.

As a result customers in the affected areas may experience low pressures or no water conditions until full operations, the water supply company added.

Areas include sections of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Patrick City, sections of Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off.