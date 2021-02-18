24-y-o Kemo Mitchley missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Kemo Mitchley, otherwise called 'Okeno', of Tiverton Road, Kingston 2, has been missing since last Thursday.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Rockfort police are that Mitchley was last seen at home dressed in a green-and black-shirt and blue jeans. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemo Mitchley is being asked to contact the Rockfort Police Station at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kemo Mitchley was made available at the time of this publication.