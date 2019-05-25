24-y-o St Ann man shot dead in car

ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Doyon Hurl of Bethel Town, St Ann was shot dead by unknown assailants at Captureland, Ginger Hall in the parish this morning, the police have reported.

According to the Discovery Bay police, Hurl was sitting in his car about 1:20 am when he was approached by men armed with guns who opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.