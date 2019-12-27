24-y-o St Catherine man charged with murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have charged 24-year-old, St Catherine resident, Leroy Burrell, otherwise called 'Six', with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, Burrell who is of Williams Drive, Port Henderson Road in the parish has been charged in relation to the shooting death of 42-year-old Dennis Cargill, otherwise called 'Ratty', of the same address.

It is reported that on Wednesday, September 25 about 3:45 am, Cargill was on the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at him, hitting him several times. The police were called and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen said Burrell was later identified as a suspect and was yesterday charged after a question and answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.