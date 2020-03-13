24-y-o St Elizabeth man charged with house breaking in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a house in Spur View Close, Manchester on Monday, February 24.

Charged is 24-year-old Jermaine Findley, of Rocky Hill, Santa Cruz, in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that Findley reportedly pried open a window about 7:00 pm, entered, ransacked and stole items from the dwelling.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

The accused was charged on Wednesday, March 11 following a question and answer session on Tuesday, March 10.

He is to appear before the Manchester Parish Court today, March 13.