24-y-o St Elizabeth man charged with house breaking in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a house in Spur View Close, Manchester on Monday, February 24.
Charged is 24-year-old Jermaine Findley, of Rocky Hill, Santa Cruz, in St Elizabeth.
Reports are that Findley reportedly pried open a window about 7:00 pm, entered, ransacked and stole items from the dwelling.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.
The accused was charged on Wednesday, March 11 following a question and answer session on Tuesday, March 10.
He is to appear before the Manchester Parish Court today, March 13.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy