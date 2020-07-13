24-year-old charged in relation to June murder
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A 24-year-old labourer from Logwood district, Whithorn in Westmoreland has been slapped with several charges following an incident that took place on June 16 which left one man dead.
The police said Odane Smith, otherwise called Punce, or Damion, has been charged with murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Patrick Parker, a construction worker of Water Works district, Whithorn, Westmoreland.
According to the police, about 7:40 am on the day in question, Parker was visiting family members when he as pounced upon by Smith who shot him several times.
A man who was in close proximity, reportedly heard the explosions and went to investigate. On seeing Smith, he ran but Smith chased him and who fired several shots in his direction. He, however, managed to escape unhurt.
He reported the incident to the police.
The police said Smith was subsequently arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.
The police said Smith was charged yesterday, following an interview with his attorney.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy