24-year-old charged in relation to June murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A 24-year-old labourer from Logwood district, Whithorn in Westmoreland has been slapped with several charges following an incident that took place on June 16 which left one man dead.

The police said Odane Smith, otherwise called Punce, or Damion, has been charged with murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Patrick Parker, a construction worker of Water Works district, Whithorn, Westmoreland.

According to the police, about 7:40 am on the day in question, Parker was visiting family members when he as pounced upon by Smith who shot him several times.

A man who was in close proximity, reportedly heard the explosions and went to investigate. On seeing Smith, he ran but Smith chased him and who fired several shots in his direction. He, however, managed to escape unhurt.

He reported the incident to the police.

The police said Smith was subsequently arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

The police said Smith was charged yesterday, following an interview with his attorney.