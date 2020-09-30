24-year-old murder suspect in custody

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Campbell was yesterday charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman at her home in St James a week ago, the police report.

The deceased woman has been identified as 38-year-old Veneta Brown of Red Ground in the parish.

The police said that about 7:15 pm on September 23, Campbell reportedly kicked opened Brown's door and shot her in the upper body then escaped on foot.

He was apprehended a few hours later at his home.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.