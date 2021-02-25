248 new virus cases, four confirmed COVID deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths — four confirmed as COVID-related and two under investigation.
This pushes the total number of confirmed cases to 22,267 and the confirmed COVID death toll to 410.
The country also reported three more deaths of COVID patients as coincidental.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths consists of a 57-year-old man from St Catherine, a 66-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 57-year-old woman from St James and a 103-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was previously reported under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said there are now 8,466 active cases of the virus in the country. Of the newly reported cases there were 111 males and 130 females with ages ranging from four months to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (91), St Catherine (46), Clarendon (33), St James (15), St Thomas (15), Trelawny (10), St Mary (nine), Manchester (seven), St Ann (seven), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (five), Portland (two), and Westmoreland (two).
The country also recorded 66 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 13,173.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
