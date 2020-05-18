24 COVID-19 deaths reported in Florida in last 24 hours

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - The Florida Department of Health reported today (May 18) that as at 11:00 am there were 854 new positive COVID-19 cases (839 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) and 24 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are now a total of 46,442 Florida cases with 1,997 deaths related to COVID-19.

The 24 people who have died tested positive for COVID-19 in Brevard, Broward, Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Pinellas, Polk and Walton counties.