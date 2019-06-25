24 people arrested, three firearms seized in St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says that in its ongoing anti-gang and murder reduction strategy 24 people were arrested and three firearms seized during police/military operations in several communities in St Catherine today, June 25.

The operations began approximately 3:00 am and impacted several communities including St Jago Heights, Jones Avenue, Rivoli, Laureston, March Pen Road, Buck Town, Top Banks, St Johns Road and Homestead in the parish, the JCF said.

During the operations an AK47 rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, about 8:30 am and one man taken into custody.

About 9:55 am a Hi-Point pistol was found along with seven rounds of ammunition in a heavily vegetated area of the Spanish Town Bypass. No arrests were made at this location.

Operations continued in the New Nursery area, where a Smith and Wesson firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition was seized. One man was arrested in relation to this seizure.

The JCF reminded that a reward is offered for information that leads to the seizure of illegal weapons adding that the operations will be ongoing.