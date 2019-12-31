25,000 LED streetlight installations set for 2020 — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says that under its Smart LED streetlight project 25,000 lights are projected to be installed in 2020.

JPS noted that it ended 2019 on a “high note”, bringing the total number of streetlights converted to LED, to over 65,000 across the island. According to JPS, this represents roughly 62 per cent of the 105,000 streetlights across the island.

JPS said the upgraded LED streetlights are more energy efficient and provide better lighting than the traditional lights, which are being replaced.

The company added that the smart controllers also enable remote control and monitoring, so that repairs are more efficiently managed.

“The smart LED streetlight project has been one of the most visible projects undertaken by JPS this year. The positive impact on public lighting and night life has been communicated to us by members of the public, as well as their anticipation, as they look forward to streetlight conversions in their own communities. We are very pleased to be a part of something that is so meaningful to those we serve,” JPS President and CEO, Emanuel DaRosa said.

JPS said that once complete, the smart LED streetlight project will position Jamaica among a growing number of countries internationally, which are installing LED lights, not only city-wide, but also across their countries.