25-y-o Kemoy Gordon of Portmore missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Kemoy Gordon of Old Braeton in Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been reported missing since Sunday, March 1.

He is of a brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Police reports are that after leaving home some time before midday, Gordon was spotted wandering in the Flat Bridge area of St Catherine about 4:00 pm later that day. All subsequent attempts to locate him have failed.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police Station at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.