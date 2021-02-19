25-y-o Westmoreland woman, Linett Blake, missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 25-year-old Linett Blake, otherwise called 'Cindy', of Ashton district, Westmoreland has been missing since Friday, February 12.

She is of brown complexion, stout build, and is about five feet five inches tall. She has a large flower tattooed on her left upper arm and sports a burgundy, low cut hairstyle.

The police said that Blake was last seen at her boyfriend's residence -- Sunvalley Road in St James, at about 12:00 pm. She was wearing a purple blouse, purple tights and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Blake's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.